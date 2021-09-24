Menu

golden shot glass
September 24 2021 10:17am
00:53

Northern Manitoba bar commissions unique solid-gold shot glass

A northern Manitoba bar is giving its customers a-one-of-a-kind way to have a quick drink — Snow Lake Motor Inn has commissioned a custom-made, solid-gold shot glass that any customer can use.

