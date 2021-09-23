Global News Hour at 6 BC September 23 2021 9:02pm 02:12 This Is BC: Catching up with B.C.’s teen surfing prodigy Global News report Jay Durant catches up with 18-year-old Mathea Olin, B.C.’s surfing prodigy, as she prepares for the national championships. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217378/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217378/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?