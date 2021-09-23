Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 23 2021 9:02pm
02:12

This Is BC: Catching up with B.C.’s teen surfing prodigy

Global News report Jay Durant catches up with 18-year-old Mathea Olin, B.C.’s surfing prodigy, as she prepares for the national championships.

