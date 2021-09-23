Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 23 2021 6:15pm
02:05

Brampton murder victim was out on bail when he was fatally shot

As Catherine McDonald reports, Guryodh Singh Khattra was out on bail after being charged with first-degree murder in 2018.

