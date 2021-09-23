Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 23 2021 6:15pm 02:05 Brampton murder victim was out on bail when he was fatally shot As Catherine McDonald reports, Guryodh Singh Khattra was out on bail after being charged with first-degree murder in 2018. Fatal Brampton shooting victim was out on bail after being charged in 2018 with first-degree murder REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217214/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217214/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?