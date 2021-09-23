Health September 23 2021 7:17pm 03:26 B.C. reports five more deaths, 861 new COVD-19 cases Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has analysis of the B.C. COVID-19 update for Thursday, Sept 23, including news of 5 more related deaths. COVID-19: Five more deaths, 832 new cases in B.C. amid surge in Fraser Health REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217118/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217118/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?