Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 23 2021 6:19pm
02:45

Mississauga cycler found dead in Milton

The search for a missing 81-year-old Mississauga man has come to an end. The man, who family members say was an avid cyclist, was discovered dead in Milton on Thursday. Brittany Rosen reports.

