Global News at Noon BC
September 23 2021 4:22pm
01:07

Search for missing 15-year-old Squamish boy continues

The search for a missing 15-year old Squamish teenager continues Thursday morning. Richie Stelmack was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday night when he went to bed at his home.

