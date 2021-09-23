Global News at Noon BC September 23 2021 4:22pm 01:07 Search for missing 15-year-old Squamish boy continues The search for a missing 15-year old Squamish teenager continues Thursday morning. Richie Stelmack was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday night when he went to bed at his home. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8216409/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8216409/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?