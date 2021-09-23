Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 23 2021 10:33am
03:55

Health Matters: New classroom on wheels rolls out for kids in need

Dr. Jennifer Fane with the Learning Disabilities Society discusses the launch of a mobile classroom, designed to get support to kids who need it most.

