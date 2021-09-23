Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 23 2021 10:13am
03:47

UBC reports finds Vancouver’s eviction rate is highest in the country

A UBC study compared eviction rates across the country and found Vancouver leads the way. UBC Research Coordinator Craig Jones discusses the findings.

