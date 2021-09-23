Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 23 2021 8:47am
01:12

Solidarity Orchard

Eighty fruit trees are now planted in homage to the Pointe-Claire citizens who lost their lives to COVID-19. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports from Terra-Cotta Park.

