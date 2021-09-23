Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 23 2021 8:37am
03:18

Library book fundraiser

Sudden school closures because of the pandemic resulted in a large number of books going missing. A new fundraising initiative is raising money to buy new books to replace them. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer has the details.

Advertisement

Video Home