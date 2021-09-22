Menu

Canada
September 22 2021 7:32pm
01:57

Investors lose millions in fraudulent land deals in B.C.: ‘It does hurt’

Police have charged two Calgary men in connection with fraudulent land deals at a lakeside resort in B.C. As Gil Tucker reports, it’s left dozens of victims out millions of dollars.

