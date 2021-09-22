Canada September 22 2021 7:32pm 01:57 Investors lose millions in fraudulent land deals in B.C.: ‘It does hurt’ Police have charged two Calgary men in connection with fraudulent land deals at a lakeside resort in B.C. As Gil Tucker reports, it’s left dozens of victims out millions of dollars. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8213962/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8213962/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?