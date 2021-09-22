Menu

September 22 2021 4:09pm
01:35

Warm, but windy: Sept. 22 Manitoba weather outlook

Temperatures stay above seasonable, but the wind will pick up on Thursday. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 22.

