Conservative Party September 22 2021 7:46am 02:04 Conservative Kitchener South-Hespeler candidate concedes election to Liberals In a video posted to social media, Kitchener South-Hespeler Conservative candidate Tyler Calver has conceded the election, saying the votes have been counted and he has fallen short. Kitchener South—Hespeler race appears to be over as Liberal declares victory REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8211732/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8211732/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?