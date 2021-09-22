Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 22 2021 1:48am
01:43

Stanley Park fully reopens to the public

Vancouver’s “crown jewel” Stanley Park is once again open to the public following an extended closure due to coyotes. But as Rumina Daya reports, people are still at risk and are being warned to be cautious.

