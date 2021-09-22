Global News Hour at 6 BC September 22 2021 1:48am 01:43 Stanley Park fully reopens to the public Vancouver’s “crown jewel” Stanley Park is once again open to the public following an extended closure due to coyotes. But as Rumina Daya reports, people are still at risk and are being warned to be cautious. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8211524/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8211524/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?