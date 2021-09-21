Menu

Canada
September 21 2021 8:42pm
01:06

Alberta’s top doctor says system in place for when children under 12 allowed COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses the ongoing research into the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12 and what the province is doing in the meantime.

