Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
September 21 2021 8:25pm
01:54

Man arrested in connection with Spallumcheen homicide

One person has been arrested and remains in custody as police continue to investigate the discovery of a body in a rural area of the North Okanagan.

Advertisement

Video Home