Global News Morning Toronto
September 21 2021 10:08am
04:59

Top Twitter moments from #Elxn44

Twitter Canada’s Greg Gerber takes a look at all the trending moments from the 2021 General Election, and the party leader that gained the most Twitter followers in the campaign.

