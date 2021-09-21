Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 21 2021 9:24am
01:34

Federal Election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted thanking his supporters on Tuesday morning in his Papineau riding. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines was at Jarry Metro.

