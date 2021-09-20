Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 20 2021 9:31pm
02:27

U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders

It will be at least another month before the U.S. will consider easing restrictions at its land border crossings. Kamil Karamali reports.

Advertisement

Video Home