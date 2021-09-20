Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 20 2021 9:25pm
01:19

Special prosecutor appointed into allegations Surrey mayor hit by car

A special prosecutor has been appointed to look into Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s allegations that he was hit by a car in a supermarket parking lot. Catherine Urquhart reports.

