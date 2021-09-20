Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 20 2021 9:14pm 01:40 Fire breaks out at at Fort Saskatchewan oil refinery One person was taken to hospital on Monday after a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Sarah Komadina reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8206488/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8206488/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?