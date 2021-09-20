Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 20 2021 9:14pm
01:40

Fire breaks out at at Fort Saskatchewan oil refinery

One person was taken to hospital on Monday after a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Sarah Komadina reports.

