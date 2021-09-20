Menu

September 20 2021 8:40pm
Fish blocked from upper Shuswap River

Advocates are lobbying BC Hydro to decommission the Wilsey Dam on the Shuswap River in an effort to restore the fish passage for salmon to access spawning and rearing habitat.

