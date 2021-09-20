Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 20 2021 7:17pm 33:57 Global News at 5:30: September 20, 2021 Top stories: Canadians go to the polls for Canada’s 44th general election during a 4th wave of COVID-19. Long lineups lead to frustration at some GTA polling stations. And, a deadly triple shooting claims the life of a beloved community worker. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8206134/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8206134/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?