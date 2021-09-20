Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 20 2021 7:17pm
33:57

Global News at 5:30: September 20, 2021

Top stories: Canadians go to the polls for Canada’s 44th general election during a 4th wave of COVID-19. Long lineups lead to frustration at some GTA polling stations. And, a deadly triple shooting claims the life of a beloved community worker.

Advertisement

Video Home