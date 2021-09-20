Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
le gym a Zach
September 20 2021 2:59pm
02:02

Outdoor gym honours memory of late West Island resident

A family’s wish to honour their late son has come true thanks to the generosity of the West Island community. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports on the new gym to commemorate Zacharie Richard.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.