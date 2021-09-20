Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 20 2021 8:46am
04:21

Peace Days launch

The seventh edition of Peace Days will focus on living together in harmony through workshops, exhibitions and more. Peace Days 2021 Ambassador Brian Bronfman joins Global’s Laura Casella with more details.

