Global News Morning Montreal September 20 2021 8:46am 04:21 Peace Days launch The seventh edition of Peace Days will focus on living together in harmony through workshops, exhibitions and more. Peace Days 2021 Ambassador Brian Bronfman joins Global’s Laura Casella with more details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8204365/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8204365/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?