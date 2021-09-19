Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 19 2021 10:06pm
02:05

Federal Election: Battle for B.C. votes

With projections of a possible minority government for Canada in this federal election, all eyes will be on the west coast when the polls close at 7 p.m. Monday. Paul Johnson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home