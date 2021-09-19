Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 19 2021 1:11pm
14:35

Global BC political panel: Sept 19

Our political panel discusses where the federal parties land on post-pandemic recovery and the promises the leaders are making to make life more affordable for Canadians.

