Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 18 2021 9:51pm
02:04

Green Leader Annamie Paul makes 1st stop in B.C. as clock winds down on election

With just two days to go before Canadians go to the polls, federal Green Party Leader Annamie Paul was in Victoria, B.C., for an 11th-hour blitz. Richard Zussman reports.

