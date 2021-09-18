Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
September 18 2021 5:15pm
02:00

More than 100 people gathered in Halifax to support for people without a home

More than one hundred people gathered in Grand Parade, in front of Halifax’s City Hall, on Saturday morning to show their support for those without a home and to make a call for action.

