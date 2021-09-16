Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 16 2021 10:09pm
COVID-19: A look at how close Alberta’s health-care system is to collapsing

Alberta has declared another state of public health emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Breanna Karstens-Smith looks at how significant the health crisis’ threat is to the health-care system.

