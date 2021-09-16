Menu

Alberta
September 16 2021 8:33pm
01:17

Manitoba willing to help Alberta with COVID-19 situation if asked

Manitoba’s premier says the province is willing to help if Alberta asks for assistance in providing care for COVID-19 patients.

