Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 16 2021 12:03pm
02:44

Vaccination time limits being imposed by some countries

Before you book your next trip you may want to consider when you received your COVID-19 vaccine. As Claire Newell explains, some countries are setting vaccine expiration dates for travel.

Advertisement

Video Home