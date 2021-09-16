Political scientist Duane Bratt says Alberta’s new ‘convoluted’ rules are several weeks too late, calls for Kenney to resign
In two steps this coming week, Alberta is putting caps on gatherings and introducing the “restrictions exemption program” vaccine passport system. Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt joined Erin Chalmers with his take, saying the restrictions are confusing and come weeks later than they should have. Bratt said Jason Kenney has failed to lead the province and should step down as premier.