Global News Morning Edmonton
September 16 2021 10:38am
04:53

Political scientist Duane Bratt says Alberta’s new ‘convoluted’ rules are several weeks too late, calls for Kenney to resign

In two steps this coming week, Alberta is putting caps on gatherings and introducing the “restrictions exemption program” vaccine passport system. Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt joined Erin Chalmers with his take, saying the restrictions are confusing and come weeks later than they should have. Bratt said Jason Kenney has failed to lead the province and should step down as premier.

