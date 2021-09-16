Global News Morning Saskatoon September 16 2021 10:27am 03:18 Adopt a Pet with Trixie the German Shepherd On this week’s Adopt a Pet we head to Saskatoon SPCA to visit Brooke Weisbrod and Trixie the 2 year old German Shepherd. Brooke also discusses what you should do if your pet goes missing. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195371/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195371/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?