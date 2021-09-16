Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
September 16 2021 7:31am
05:17

Local paddler wins bronze at World Championships!

We check in with Dartmouth paddler Ian Gaudet to find out more about his podium finish at the recent 2021 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Championships.

