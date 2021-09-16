Global News Morning Halifax September 16 2021 7:31am 05:17 Local paddler wins bronze at World Championships! We check in with Dartmouth paddler Ian Gaudet to find out more about his podium finish at the recent 2021 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Championships. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195108/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195108/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?