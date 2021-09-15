Global News Morning Edmonton September 15 2021 10:47am 04:18 Edmonton Terry Fox run taking place all around the city for 2021 Darrin Park , the organizer of Edmonton’s Terry Fox Run, says this year the event was planned as a “pick where you run” format to allow for COVID-19 safety. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8192160/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8192160/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?