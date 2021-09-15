Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
September 15 2021 7:44am
06:27

Local triathlete planning The Big Tri for Big Brothers Big Sisters

We check in with personal trainer Liam McVarnock as he and his team get set swim, bike, and run 550kms from Cape Breton to Halifax to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters across NS.

