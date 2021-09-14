Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
September 14 2021 7:59pm
01:44

What COVID-19 measures should Alberta bring in next?

Alberta hospitals are filled to the brim with COVID-19 patients and doctors agree more restrictions are needed. But how far would the province need to go to make a difference? Morgan Black reports.

Advertisement

Video Home