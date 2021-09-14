Menu

Canada
September 14 2021 6:33pm
01:47

COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays moving into Phase 5

Nova Scotia will not be moving to Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Sept. 15 as originally targeted. Alexa MacLean has more.

