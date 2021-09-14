Canada September 14 2021 6:33pm 01:47 COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays moving into Phase 5 Nova Scotia will not be moving to Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Sept. 15 as originally targeted. Alexa MacLean has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8190816/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8190816/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?