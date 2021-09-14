Menu

Canada
September 14 2021 5:19pm
02:00

Inside Cutlass Fury

NATO-allied countries are working together off the coast of Nova Scotia to hone their at-sea warzone during exercise Cutlass Fury. Global’s Graeme Benjamin was invited on board HMCS Toronto to learn more about what the operation entails.

