Canada September 14 2021 5:19pm 02:00 Inside Cutlass Fury NATO-allied countries are working together off the coast of Nova Scotia to hone their at-sea warzone during exercise Cutlass Fury. Global’s Graeme Benjamin was invited on board HMCS Toronto to learn more about what the operation entails. On board HMCS Toronto: A first-hand look at Cutlass Fury training exercises REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8190459/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8190459/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?