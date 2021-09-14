Global News at 6 Halifax September 14 2021 3:22pm 03:14 Sights and sounds of Cutlass Fury aboard HMCS Toronto Here are some of the sights and sounds from exercise Cutlass Fury aboard HMCS Toronto, off the coast of Nova Scotia. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8190027/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8190027/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?