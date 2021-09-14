Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
September 14 2021 12:43pm
02:21

Toronto Public Health investigates as COVID-19 cases appear in schools

A week into the school year and Toronto Public Health has already reported multiple cases of COVID-19 affecting several schools. Marianne Dimain has more.

Advertisement

Video Home