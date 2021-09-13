Manitoba premier September 13 2021 10:34pm 00:41 Shannon Martin launches campaign for Manitoba PC leadership Manitoba Progressive Conservative backbencher Shannon Martin has launched his campaign for the party’s leadership Shannon Martin launches campaign for Manitoba PC leadership REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188214/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188214/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?