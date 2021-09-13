Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 13 2021 9:52pm
02:59

B.C. announces expansion of vaccine mandate for health care workers

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on Monday’s announcement from B.C. health officials concerning the vaccination of health care workers and the subject of third doses of vaccine.

