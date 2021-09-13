Menu

Kelowna Actors Studio
September 13 2021 8:59pm
01:35

Kelowna Actors studio opens doors after 18 months

Over the last 18 months, the Kelowna Actors Studio’s talented troupe has taken the downtime to finesse their skills and double down on teaching the next generation of talented actors in the Okanagan.

