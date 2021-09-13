Kelowna Actors Studio September 13 2021 8:59pm 01:35 Kelowna Actors studio opens doors after 18 months Over the last 18 months, the Kelowna Actors Studio’s talented troupe has taken the downtime to finesse their skills and double down on teaching the next generation of talented actors in the Okanagan. Kelowna Actors Studio returning to stage with heavy-hitting lineup REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188075/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188075/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?