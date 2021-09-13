Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 13 2021 8:22pm
02:12

Latest B.C. economic report has positive news

B.C.’s latest quarterly report seems to indicate that B.C. is recovering better from the pandemic that expected. But as Ted Chernecki reports, the finance minister says we can’t take it to the bank quite yet.

Advertisement

Video Home