Global News Hour at 6 BC September 13 2021 8:22pm 02:12 Latest B.C. economic report has positive news B.C.'s latest quarterly report seems to indicate that B.C. is recovering better from the pandemic that expected. But as Ted Chernecki reports, the finance minister says we can't take it to the bank quite yet. B.C.'s economy bouncing back from COVID-19 more quickly than expected