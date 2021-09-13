Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 13 2021 8:13pm
01:32

Privacy paramount when developing vaccination proof policies, commissioner says

Experts agree that with the prospect of more personal health information being shared than ever before, care should be taken to ensure data is collected, stored and shared securely.

