September 13 2021 4:31pm
Mental Health Mondays Fundraiser Kick-Off

Global Okanagan and CMHA have come together to bring you a week of mental Health Matters daily features (on Global News at 5). It will all culminate in a one-day. online fundraiser for CMHA’s across the Okanagan Valley on Monday September 20.

