Global News Morning BC
September 13 2021 10:05am
03:29

BC Vaccine Passports

The vaccine passports are now in effect for many non-essential services. BC Restaurant Association President and CEO Ian Tostenson joins Paul Haysom to talk about the rollout and their concerns.

