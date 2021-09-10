Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 10 2021 8:39pm
02:17

Man with dementia spends three days in waiting room North Vancouver ER

A woman says her elderly father spent three days in the waiting room of the ER at Lions Gate Hospital. Aaron McArthur reports.

